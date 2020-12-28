Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Raises Dividend to $1.09 Per Share

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities has increased its dividend payment by 23.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a dividend payout ratio of 140.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Alexandria Real Estate Equities to earn $7.71 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.5%.

Get Alexandria Real Estate Equities alerts:

Shares of ARE stock opened at $174.50 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.79. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $109.22 and a 12 month high of $179.79.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($1.20). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $545.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARE. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.