BRP Inc. Plans Variable Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) declared a Variable dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

BRP has a payout ratio of 9.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect BRP to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.34 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $65.97 on Monday. BRP has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.92. The company has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.85 and a beta of 3.03.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.12. BRP had a net margin of 3.78% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that BRP will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of BRP from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. BRP has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.11.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

