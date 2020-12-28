Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on January 15th

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.1551 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Algonquin Power & Utilities has increased its dividend by 33.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 95.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to earn $0.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.9%.

Shares of AQN opened at $16.24 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12-month low of $9.53 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.53.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 27.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

AQN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.43.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

