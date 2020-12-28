FMC Co. (FMC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

FMC has raised its dividend by 148.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FMC has a dividend payout ratio of 29.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FMC to earn $7.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

FMC stock opened at $114.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.76. FMC has a 12-month low of $56.77 and a 12-month high of $122.29.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.81% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,713,098.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of FMC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $86,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,319.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on FMC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of FMC from $120.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FMC from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Rowe upped their target price on FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered FMC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.53.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

