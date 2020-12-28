Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NYSE:PXD)

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 19th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the oil and gas development company on Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Pioneer Natural Resources has increased its dividend payment by 1,400.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pioneer Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 129.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $5.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.2%.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

PXD stock opened at $112.49 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 44.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.26%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PXD. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Truist upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $161.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.45.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 5,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $617,050.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,511 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,285.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $57,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,235.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,567,819 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.