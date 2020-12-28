Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Reaches $0.72 on Major Exchanges

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Open Predict Token has a total market capitalization of $719,351.90 and approximately $192.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00002673 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 6.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00045880 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00314800 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00030259 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00015488 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003713 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $579.21 or 0.02150994 BTC.

Open Predict Token Profile

Open Predict Token is a token. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. The official message board for Open Predict Token is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OPTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.