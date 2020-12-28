$0.13 EPS Expected for National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) to report earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for National Vision’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. National Vision posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that National Vision will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for National Vision.

Get National Vision alerts:

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. National Vision had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 0.32%. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. National Vision’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EYE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on National Vision from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Vision from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on National Vision from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.40.

Shares of National Vision stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.64 and a 200 day moving average of $37.72. National Vision has a 12 month low of $11.70 and a 12 month high of $50.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,183.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

In other National Vision news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 100,000 shares of National Vision stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $4,380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 218,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,550,020.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in National Vision by 0.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,838,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,796,000 after buying an additional 50,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,372,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,009,000 after purchasing an additional 35,852 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 1.3% in the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,696,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,877,000 after purchasing an additional 21,235 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 10.8% in the third quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 1,658,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,404,000 after purchasing an additional 161,275 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Vision by 5.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,524,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,279,000 after purchasing an additional 73,971 shares during the period.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Vision (EYE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.