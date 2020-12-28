Waves Community Token Market Cap Hits $1.48 Million (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded 50.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000550 BTC on major exchanges. Waves Community Token has a total market cap of $1.48 million and $61.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded down 46.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00021530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00131906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00639603 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00180711 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00332092 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00058157 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016748 BTC.

Waves Community Token’s genesis date was January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,960 tokens. The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com

Waves Community Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Community Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

