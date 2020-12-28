Multiplier (MXX) Price Up 13.1% This Week

Multiplier (CURRENCY:MXX) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. Multiplier has a market cap of $4.85 million and $60,048.00 worth of Multiplier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Multiplier token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Multiplier has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003706 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001101 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00021530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00131906 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.23 or 0.00639603 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00180711 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.42 or 0.00332092 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00058157 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00016748 BTC.

Multiplier Profile

Multiplier’s total supply is 412,532,201 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,097,623 tokens. The official website for Multiplier is multiplier.finance . The official message board for Multiplier is medium.com/@multiplierfinance

Multiplier Token Trading

Multiplier can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

