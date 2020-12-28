Mizuho Increases ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $36.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Mizuho from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.54% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ON. KeyCorp upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

Shares of ON stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. ON Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $32.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -799.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 10,195 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total transaction of $224,391.95. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 281,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,520.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 3,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $85,953.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,550.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 990,751 shares of company stock worth $25,935,283. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,556,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $207,282,000 after purchasing an additional 184,725 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,416,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $146,744,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928,032 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 6,599,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,147,000 after acquiring an additional 431,990 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,966,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,541,000. 99.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

