Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 210.08% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ RKDA opened at $2.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.95 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.56.

Get Arcadia Biosciences alerts:

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.97 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,973.82% and a negative return on equity of 175.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcadia Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $50,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 47.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Arcadia Biosciences during the third quarter valued at about $283,000. Institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Company Profile

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc, a consumer-driven agricultural technology company, engages in developing various crop productivity traits primarily in hemp, wheat, and soybean. The company's crop productivity traits are designed to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Arcadia Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcadia Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.