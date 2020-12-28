Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives $138.15 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.15.

TSCO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $162.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 25,000 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,461,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,206 shares of company stock valued at $6,671,930. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 3.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,145,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $862,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $146.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.36 and a 200-day moving average of $139.68. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $63.89 and a one year high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

