Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.72 on January 25th

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7202 per share by the transportation company on Monday, January 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71.

Canadian Pacific Railway has raised its dividend payment by 69.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Canadian Pacific Railway has a dividend payout ratio of 20.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Canadian Pacific Railway to earn $15.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.87 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

NYSE CP opened at $344.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $345.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $332.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.95.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.23 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.61 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. CIBC lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $444.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $439.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $345.00 to $344.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $395.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.58.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

