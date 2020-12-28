National HealthCare Co. (NHC) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share on Monday, February 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

National HealthCare has raised its dividend by 17.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NHC opened at $66.28 on Monday. National HealthCare has a 1-year low of $55.88 and a 1-year high of $88.35.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $250.63 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ernest G. Burgess III sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $141,966.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 92,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,564,634.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised National HealthCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

National HealthCare Company Profile

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, and home health care programs. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

