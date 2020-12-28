Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) to Issue None Dividend of $0.39

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) declared a None dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th.

Owl Rock Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 94.7% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Owl Rock Capital to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.2%.

Shares of Owl Rock Capital stock opened at $13.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.19.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $187.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Compass Point raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Owl Rock Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

