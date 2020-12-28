PIBBLE Price Hits $0.0002 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded down 18.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. PIBBLE has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $112,578.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, PIBBLE has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One PIBBLE token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00021552 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.34 or 0.00131800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $172.46 or 0.00643176 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.42 or 0.00180566 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $87.38 or 0.00325879 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00058496 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00016645 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,320,690,000 tokens. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio . PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io . PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PIBBLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

