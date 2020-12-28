The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.73 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) will report earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Providence Service’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.02. The Providence Service reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 284.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that The Providence Service will report full year earnings of $7.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.23 to $7.81. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $7.44. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Providence Service.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $320.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.98 million. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on PRSC shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of The Providence Service from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Providence Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of The Providence Service from $104.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Providence Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Providence Service in the third quarter worth $27,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Providence Service during the third quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Providence Service during the third quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Providence Service by 15.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in The Providence Service by 193.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRSC opened at $137.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -2,290.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.88. The Providence Service has a 52 week low of $40.40 and a 52 week high of $147.32.

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

