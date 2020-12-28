Zacks: Analysts Expect Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) to Announce $1.10 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Seagate Technology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.13. Seagate Technology posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $5.21. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.89 to $6.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Seagate Technology.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The data storage provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 68.62% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.77.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $367,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $2,856,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,992 shares of company stock worth $8,241,433. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Seagate Technology by 159.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 461.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 31.1% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 83.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $62.95 on Monday. Seagate Technology has a 12 month low of $39.02 and a 12 month high of $66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is a positive change from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 58.64%.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

