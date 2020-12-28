Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) Coverage Initiated at Benchmark

Research analysts at Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Amesite (NASDAQ:AMST) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 47.99% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Amesite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Amesite stock opened at $4.73 on Monday. Amesite has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $6.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.69.

Amesite Inc, an artificial intelligence driven platform and course designer, provides online products and services in the United States. It serves businesses, universities and colleges, and K-12 schools. The company is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

