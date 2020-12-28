Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO):

12/22/2020 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/21/2020 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $225.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Take-Two Interactive Software is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Take-Two Interactive Software was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/16/2020 – Take-Two Interactive Software is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2020 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $170.00 to $175.00.

11/6/2020 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $196.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $186.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $210.00 price target on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $171.00 to $175.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2020 – Take-Two Interactive Software had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $193.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

TTWO opened at $202.50 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.63. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.92, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.00 and a twelve month high of $205.84.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $957.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.68 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.35, for a total transaction of $36,626.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,867,843.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 36.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes, content, and virtual currency.

