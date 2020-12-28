Brokerages Set Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) PT at GBX 738.60

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 738.60 ($9.65).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.80) price target on shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Get Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) alerts:

Shares of LON LAND opened at GBX 692.20 ($9.04) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. Land Securities Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,001 ($13.08). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 677.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 588.03. The stock has a market cap of £5.13 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be paid a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This is a positive change from Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s previous dividend of $11.60. This represents a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 26th. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently -23.33%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan acquired 45,695 shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, with a total value of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

About Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)

At Landsec, we believe great places are for people to experience and are made with the experience of great people. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£13.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft of well-connected, experience-led retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs, with a growing focus on London.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.