S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.49 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) will report earnings per share of $2.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for S&P Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.56. S&P Global posted earnings of $2.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&P Global will report full year earnings of $11.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.39 to $11.54. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $11.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.61 to $12.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow S&P Global.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.71.

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $316.58 on Friday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $334.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $989,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in S&P Global by 111.6% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

