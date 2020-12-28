$0.09 EPS Expected for Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will report $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.09. Liquidity Services reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 175%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.29 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%.

LQDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th.

LQDT stock opened at $16.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.63 and a 200-day moving average of $8.24. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $3.01 and a 12 month high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.97 million, a P/E ratio of -152.00 and a beta of 1.07.

In related news, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 45,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $336,667.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III bought 49,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $389,124.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Liquidity Services by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Liquidity Services by 187.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 56,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Liquidity Services by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Liquidity Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,000. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

