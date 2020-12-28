Analysts Expect Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) to Post $0.27 EPS

Brokerages predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.28. Graphic Packaging reported earnings per share of $0.23 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full-year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GPK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Graphic Packaging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

NYSE:GPK opened at $16.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.65 and its 200 day moving average is $14.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 8.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,460,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,603 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,264,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,054,000 after buying an additional 164,894 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 29.4% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 7,540,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,239,000 after buying an additional 1,715,000 shares during the period. AJO LP lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 1,262.3% during the second quarter. AJO LP now owns 4,976,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,622,000 after buying an additional 4,611,309 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the second quarter worth $58,653,000. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

