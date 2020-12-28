Brokerages Anticipate The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to Announce -$0.73 EPS

Equities research analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to report ($0.73) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the lowest is ($0.85). The Scotts Miracle-Gro posted earnings of ($1.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 34.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year earnings of $8.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $8.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.10 to $8.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm had revenue of $890.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SMG shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Shares of NYSE:SMG opened at $199.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $76.50 and a 1 year high of $202.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,994.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $273,152.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,819.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,758,410 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,863,000 after buying an additional 194,885 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.9% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,271,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $437,868,000 after purchasing an additional 347,094 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.0% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,407,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $215,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,962 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 27.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,177,000 after buying an additional 248,705 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 903,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,546,000 after buying an additional 50,559 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

