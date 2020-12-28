Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bunge (BG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Bunge (NYSE: BG):

12/21/2020 – Bunge had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Bunge was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/14/2020 – Bunge had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $72.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Bunge had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $67.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Bunge was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

10/29/2020 – Bunge had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Bunge had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $66.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Bunge stock opened at $64.33 on Monday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $66.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $2.27. The company had revenue of $10.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 4.0% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 10.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 2.6% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

