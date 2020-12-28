Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Ryanair (RYAAY)

Ryanair (NASDAQ: RYAAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/17/2020 – Ryanair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

12/16/2020 – Ryanair had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $100.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Ryanair had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

12/7/2020 – Ryanair is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

12/4/2020 – Ryanair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

12/2/2020 – Ryanair was upgraded by analysts at AlphaValue to a “sell” rating.

11/30/2020 – Ryanair had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

11/27/2020 – Ryanair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

11/12/2020 – Ryanair was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

11/10/2020 – Ryanair had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

11/3/2020 – Ryanair had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Ryanair stock opened at $108.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $44.44 and a 12-month high of $118.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ryanair in the 3rd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ryanair by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

