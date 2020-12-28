Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) Will Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Digi International’s earnings. Digi International posted earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digi International will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.49. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digi International.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $73.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.04 million. Digi International had a return on equity of 3.17% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DGII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Digi International in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BidaskClub raised Digi International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digi International from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digi International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

In other Digi International news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 7,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $134,997.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 64,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,094,919. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kevin C. Riley sold 79,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $1,358,754.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 125,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,150,581.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,293 shares of company stock worth $3,046,501 over the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DGII. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Digi International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Digi International by 20.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 76.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 57,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 25,099 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in shares of Digi International by 149.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 139,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 83,224 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Digi International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

Digi International stock opened at $19.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day moving average of $14.50. Digi International has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $583.51 million, a P/E ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.82.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

