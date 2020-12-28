Analysts Anticipate Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INFI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Infinity Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.19). Infinity Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.20) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinity Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.68) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.25). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Infinity Pharmaceuticals.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Infinity Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,358.77% and a negative net margin of 2,592.65%. The company had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.22 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INFI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Infinity Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Infinity Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INFI opened at $2.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. Infinity Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 647,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 51,482 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 419,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 277,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 13,001 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 17,051 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals by 268.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 35,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 25,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel medicines for people with cancer. It offers IPI-549, an orally administered, clinical-stage, immuno-oncology product candidate that selectively inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma Its product candidate is IPI-549, an orally administered clinical-stage immuno-oncology product candidate that inhibits the enzyme phosphoinositide-3-kinase-gamma (PI3K-gamma), which is in Phase 1/1b clinical study.

