Analysts Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Exelixis reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 127.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exelixis.

Get Exelixis alerts:

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $231.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.40 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXEL. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Exelixis from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Exelixis has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $27.80.

In other Exelixis news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 40,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $740,074.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 188,746 shares of company stock worth $3,863,801. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burney Co. increased its stake in Exelixis by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 178,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,094,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 526,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,853,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 30,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 18,088 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 152.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 4,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Exelixis (EXEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Exelixis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelixis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.