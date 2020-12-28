Analysts Anticipate PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to Announce $0.13 EPS

Brokerages expect PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.15. PennantPark Investment posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow PennantPark Investment.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.84 million. PennantPark Investment had a positive return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 16.10%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNNT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.42.

In related news, Director Samuel L. Katz purchased 9,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $42,420.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,210 shares in the company, valued at $130,568.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PennantPark Investment stock opened at $4.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $6.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $303.04 million, a PE ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 1.63.

About PennantPark Investment

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

Featured Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PennantPark Investment (PNNT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.