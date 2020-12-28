-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) will report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.28) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.58). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SELB. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research note on Friday, October 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. William Blair cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Shares of SELB opened at $3.27 on Friday. Selecta Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.42 and a 52-week high of $4.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.74. The stock has a market cap of $353.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.27 and a beta of 1.29.

In related news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.24 per share, with a total value of $129,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,600. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy A. Springer bought 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.68 per share, for a total transaction of $3,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,293,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,253,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,101,490 shares of company stock worth $18,461,995. Corporate insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SELB. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 129.8% in the second quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 8,294,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,557,000 after buying an additional 4,685,075 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $8,102,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Selecta Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $7,145,000. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 18.0% in the second quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 6,546,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after buying an additional 997,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Selecta Biosciences by 11.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,415,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 457,569 shares during the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Selecta Biosciences

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

