Lawrence P. Haber Sells 5,200 Shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) Stock

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) Director Lawrence P. Haber sold 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.32, for a total value of C$12,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 202,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$470,217.60.

Lawrence P. Haber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Lawrence P. Haber sold 94,800 shares of Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$212,352.00.

DIV stock opened at C$2.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$275.58 million and a P/E ratio of -47.50. Diversified Royalty Corp. has a twelve month low of C$1.17 and a twelve month high of C$3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.29.

Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO) (TSE:DIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$8.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.75 million. Research analysts predict that Diversified Royalty Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.0167 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)’s payout ratio is currently -442.33%.

About Diversified Royalty Corp. (DIV.TO)

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

