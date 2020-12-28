Clough Capital Partners L P Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Clough Capital Partners L P grew its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,744.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 447,980 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 432,230 shares during the period. Apple comprises 3.7% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings in Apple were worth $51,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 279.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 672,444,836 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $77,875,836,000 after purchasing an additional 495,180,468 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 283.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,613,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,431,530,000 after purchasing an additional 92,101,156 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 95,825,047 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $34,956,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448,814 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 296.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after purchasing an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 290.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,699,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,840,232,000 after purchasing an additional 50,340,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 31,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $3,737,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 563,814 shares of company stock valued at $65,101,827. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL opened at $131.97 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $137.98.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Wedbush upped their target price on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

