$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Denny’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is ($0.02). Denny’s posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $71.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.44%.

Several analysts have weighed in on DENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Denny’s in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Sidoti initiated coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Denny’s from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Denny’s during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Denny’s by 21.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,190,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,903,000 after buying an additional 1,269,829 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 500,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,055,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 3.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,551 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Denny’s by 4.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $878.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.07 and a beta of 1.68. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.70.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of March 25, 2020, it had 1,695 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

