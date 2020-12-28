Strs Ohio Buys 600 Shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 94.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 119,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 5.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JOUT shares. ValuEngine lowered Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $189,294.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $259,734.53. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,096.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,857 shares of company stock worth $954,219 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:JOUT opened at $108.01 on Monday. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.76 and a 52-week high of $109.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 8.17%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.