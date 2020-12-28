Strs Ohio Has $554,000 Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in eGain were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in eGain by 4,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of eGain during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of eGain by 298.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of eGain by 71.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in eGain during the second quarter worth $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGAN opened at $12.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.01 million, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 0.39. eGain Co. has a 52 week low of $4.80 and a 52 week high of $20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.50.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gunjan Sinha sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total value of $540,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 816,795 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,645.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,709 shares of company stock worth $1,073,862. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on EGAN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of eGain in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of eGain in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.33.

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

