Strs Ohio Sells 7,000 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.19% of The Container Store Group worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,005,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 130,236 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in The Container Store Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 6,880 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group during the second quarter worth $355,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 20.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,687 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the third quarter valued at $35,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TCS opened at $12.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.44. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $617.28 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.32 million. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCS. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

In other The Container Store Group news, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $55,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Equity Investors V. L.P. Green sold 575,532 shares of The Container Store Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $5,720,788.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,676,884 shares of company stock valued at $66,832,321. 65.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

