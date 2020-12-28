Strs Ohio Lowers Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.07% of United Natural Foods worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 119.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 200,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 109,348 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 170.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Natural Foods by 22.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 391,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 70,469 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 15.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods during the second quarter worth $390,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNFI shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of United Natural Foods from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. BidaskClub downgraded United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

United Natural Foods stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.56. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $23.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $917.25 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.50.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.23). United Natural Foods had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a positive return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

