Strs Ohio Acquires 10,300 Shares of Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA)

Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Escalade, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ESCA) by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Escalade were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Escalade by 619.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Escalade during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Escalade in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Escalade in the third quarter valued at about $274,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Escalade during the third quarter worth about $321,000. 27.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ESCA opened at $21.69 on Monday. Escalade, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $4.69 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.64. The stock has a market cap of $307.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Escalade (NASDAQ:ESCA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.45. Escalade had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Escalade, Incorporated will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESCA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Escalade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Aegis initiated coverage on Escalade in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Walter P. Jr. Glazer bought 15,000 shares of Escalade stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.62 per share, for a total transaction of $279,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 267,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,979,881.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Escalade

Escalade, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sporting goods in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company manufactures, imports, and distributes various sporting goods brands in basketball goals, archery, indoor and outdoor game recreation, and fitness products.

