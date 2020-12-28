Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SNCR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 546.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,274,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,856,000 after acquiring an additional 48,470 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 46.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,837 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 7.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,356 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 16.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 30,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNCR opened at $4.58 on Monday. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $6.51. The stock has a market cap of $202.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.29. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.09% and a negative return on equity of 20.35%. The firm had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and Internet of Things (IoT) platforms, products, and solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include digital experience management platform as a service, which includes digital journey creation and journey design products that use analytics that power digital advisor products for IT and business channel owners; and cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content.

