Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.25.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CUBI shares. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $17.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $566.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $141.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. On average, research analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Customers Bancorp news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 9,167 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.42, for a total transaction of $132,188.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,439 shares of company stock valued at $352,918 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Customers Bancorp by 67.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 186.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 296.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

