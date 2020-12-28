Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) Director Sells C$229,874.19 in Stock

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) (TSE:FAF) Director Donald Arthur Wright sold 252,609 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.91, for a total transaction of C$229,874.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$910,000.

Shares of FAF opened at C$0.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$195.59 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,599.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.28 and a twelve month high of C$1.22.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (FAF.TO) from a “speculative” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It also provides brand licensing and consulting services to licensed cannabis retail stores in Ontario.

