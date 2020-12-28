60,000 Shares in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETAC. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the third quarter worth $30,306,000. Ratan Capital Management LP bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $7,828,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $6,853,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in E.Merge Technology Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $6,395,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,893,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ETAC opened at $10.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $10.27.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in software and internet technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

