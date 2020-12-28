Brokerages Set Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) Price Target at GBX 608.50

Redrow plc (RDW.L) (LON:RDW) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 608.50 ($7.95).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) price target on shares of Redrow plc (RDW.L) in a research note on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of RDW stock opened at GBX 585 ($7.64) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.82. The stock has a market cap of £2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 530.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 467.46. Redrow plc has a 1 year low of GBX 293 ($3.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 850.76 ($11.12).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

