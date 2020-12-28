Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Amundi SA (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Amundi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Amundi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of AMDUF stock opened at $83.40 on Monday. Amundi has a 12 month low of $70.01 and a 12 month high of $83.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.14.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the CrÃ©dit Agricole and the SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

