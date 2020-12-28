Paloma Partners Management Co Decreases Position in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Paloma Partners Management Co decreased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,232 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Alexander & Baldwin by 18.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 2.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 41,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 0.3% during the third quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 395,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 1.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 180,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,022,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alexander & Baldwin by 15.9% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALEX opened at $16.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.09. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 837.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.25). Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, research analysts expect that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALEX shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alexander & Baldwin from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd.

In other news, insider Nelson N. S. Chun sold 31,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $497,526.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 172,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,737,677.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

