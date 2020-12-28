21,289 Shares in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 104.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,140 shares during the period. Finally, WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on XHR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. B. Riley lowered shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

In other Xenia Hotels & Resorts news, insider Joseph T. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $189,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,019.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Atish Shah sold 18,000 shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $15.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.14 and a 1-year high of $22.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.32.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.13). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $63.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

