Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $193,000 in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,169 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Simmons First National by 1,856.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Simmons First National by 16.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFNC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $21.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.68. Simmons First National Co. has a 52-week low of $13.75 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a net margin of 24.39% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $225.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert A. Fehlman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

