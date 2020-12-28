Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: ALXN):

12/17/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/16/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Truist from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $155.00.

12/15/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

12/15/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $50.00 to $73.00.

12/14/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $159.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $139.00 to $175.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $140.00.

12/14/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock.

12/14/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $194.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $147.00.

12/14/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $175.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $152.00.

12/10/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/19/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $148.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

11/5/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $145.00 to $157.00.

11/5/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup from $145.00 to $157.00.

10/30/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Svb Leerink Llc from $163.00 to $159.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $159.00 to $163.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $119.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $175.00 to $179.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating.

Shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $152.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.30. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.67 and a 52-week high of $160.03.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.64. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tanisha Carino sold 1,530 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $187,057.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,688.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Daniel Bazarko sold 24,066 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.70, for a total transaction of $3,795,208.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,930,757.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 766.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 165.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 135.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.22% of the company’s stock.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a C5 inhibitor for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS); and SOLIRIS (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, aHUS, generalized myasthenia gravis (gMG), and neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder (NMOSD).

